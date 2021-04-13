It's 40 years since the Brixton riots, which saw clashes between police and protesters in south London.

One of the reasons often cited for the disturbances was the strained relationship between the officers and young black people at the time.

BBC London visited the Oasis Play scheme in Stockwell to ask young people if much has changed, and they said they still feel there is a barrier between them and the police.

The Met Police said policing was "complex and challenging" and it was striving to be "fair and just".

"This is not the same Met as it was 20-25 years ago. We have improved how we investigate and respond to crimes and how we engage and work with our communities.

"The Commissioner has been instrumental in personally improving the response to racist crime in London and enhancing the service we give to London's black community. She has very clearly stated she will not tolerate racism within the Met."