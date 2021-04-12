Covid: 'The world through my eyes is different'
University lecturer Usha Mistry has a condition called myopic macular degeneration, which means she has very limited vision.
As a woman with a hidden disability, she has experienced abuse on her journeys around London because she often cannot socially distance or see one-way directions.
The Royal National Institute of Blind People has found that many visually-impaired people are not confident when navigating new layouts.
It is working with businesses to change accessibility in everyday life for blind people as lockdown eases.
Video by Gem O'Reilly