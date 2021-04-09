For grime MC Big Narstie, Brixton is his hometown. But 40 years ago, it was a very different place - with a series of injustices culminating in the Brixton riots of 1981.

Known locally as the "uprising", the protests had a huge impact on Britain, changing views on identity, racism and policing across the UK.

In the new podcast, Brixton: Flames on the Frontline, Big Narstie explores the series of events that led to the uprising and how its legacy still affects Britain today.

