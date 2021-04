A rapper has used his knowledge in the field to host workshops for young people.

Rapper Bhishma Asare, also known as "Proph", created Rap Therapy, which teaches its pupils rap.

The 29-year-old, from Thornton Heath, aims to highlight problems such as drugs, alcohol abuse and violent crime through music.

He said he wanted to improve the mental health of young people and to "prevent social tragedies".

Video by Jamie Moreland.