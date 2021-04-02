The Museum of London have restored an historic ballet costume worn by Anna Pavlova at the height of her fame.

The Russian dancer wore the dress in a solo piece called The Dying Swan, first performed in 1907.

The museum said the item was "a truly incredible part" of its archive.

The Dying Swan, choreographed by Mikhail Fokine, was considered a "landmark in ballet history", according to the museum.

Pavlova performed the piece on numerous occasions in the capital during the 1920s where it became a favourite with London audiences.

However, Ms Austin spent more than 100 hours to restore it to its former glory - the highlights of which feature in the video series.