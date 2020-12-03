Stephen Wright collects and recycles colourful items from his travels around the world.

He's created a grotto of plastic, glass, broken ceramics and toy dolls in his London home, which he calls the House of Dreams.

During lockdown, he’s been expanding on his work from the last 23 years and documenting his experience of the pandemic.

He says it’s an ongoing project which will never be finished, but will be left to the National Trust upon his death.

Camera and producer: Vince Rogers

Edited by: Gem O'Reilly