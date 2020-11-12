At the start of 2020 Samira lost her baby boy and her father within the space of a few days.

Now, she and her husband Morgan, are using social media to talk about the impact the pandemic and grief has had on their mental health.

Speaking before the schools re-opened, their children talk about how they missed their friends while Morgan's father Paul, who is in their support bubble, discusses getting help for his mental health.

