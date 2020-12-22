London's young homeless problem 'getting worse'

One in 10 rough sleepers in London is under 25, according to figures from City Hall, and the problem got worse during the pandemic, charities have said.

New Horizon Youth Centre, based in King's Cross in north London, says it has seen a 20% increase in young rough sleepers since 2019, with issues like youth unemployment, strained family relations and domestic violence made worse due to the lockdowns.

It now wants more to be done to prevent younger people ending up on the streets, with youth-specific housing and support top of its list of priorities.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp