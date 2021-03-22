One Year On: A pandemic poem for Londoners

It's exactly one year since Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last 12 months have been difficult for Londoners, with many losing loved ones and their livelihoods.

The writers behind All on the Board, Jeremy Chopra and Ian Redpath, have made it their mission to spread positive and supportive messages across the Tube network to ensure Londoners do not feel alone.

They've now recorded a special poem for BBC London to mark "one year on".

Video by Cris Mantio