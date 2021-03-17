Victorian boot scraper converted into 'mouse hole' scene
A Victorian-era boot scraper in south London has become the home of miniature displays featuring crafted mice.
Beth Walk who lives in Clapham regularly walked past the old installation and decided to get creative during lockdown.
She began making the mice as well as small furniture and decorations with her children and placed them in the boot scraper.
It's proven so popular that children are now leaving cards and letters addressed to the manufactured rodents.