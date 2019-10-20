Meet twins Taitlyn and Kaylee Jaiy - 20-year-old dancers and performers from Greenwich.

The sisters, who have been dancing together since they were five, have had to deal with discrimination and the global pandemic to carve out successful careers.

But nothing, they say, will beat them down or stop them pursuing their dreams.

The girls have featured in music videos and have toured the world as backing dancers for pop-rock band, The 1975.

Video by Sarah Lee and Jamie Moreland.