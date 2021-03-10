Sarah Everard was last seen a week ago in Clapham, south London, on her way home from a friend's house.

The 33-year-old vanished on 3 March and was last captured on a doorbell camera walking alone along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 21:30 GMT.

She is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton - a journey which should have taken about 50 minutes.

A Met Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

BBC News correspondent Jon Donnison takes a look at her last known movements.