Lockdown has meant zero social interaction for many people and for those in the LGBTQ+ community, it has been an incredibly tough time.

During the first lockdown in March 2020, Harry Gay and his flatmates in Camberwell, south London, began hosting Queer House Party events on Zoom to try and help people within the community socialise with each other.

Organisers say the first event had about 1,000 people watching. But that it has grown over the past year and now they play to their online audience on the last Friday of every month.