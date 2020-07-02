‘Pawstep’ Portraits: Photographing Tails of the Pandemic
Covid restrictions prevented Emily Bowden from working as an interiors photographer.
So she decided to start a new project, and created ‘Pawstep Portraits: Tails of the Pandemic.’
It involves photographing dogs with their owners, who then donate to the NHS or Lanta Animal Welfare, a charity in Thailand where Emily had previously volunteered.
The 40-year-old from Kilburn said she loves capturing the personalities of dogs, but also has photographed one cat.
Video by Jamie Moreland.