Armed police raid building over £184m cocaine haul

Ten people have been arrested in north London over the seizure of about 2,300kg of cocaine that was imported to the UK in a consignment of bananas.

The haul - one of the largest ever found in the UK - was seized as part of an investigation led by the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police.

The cocaine was removed in Portsmouth and 41 pallets containing dummy packages were then delivered to an industrial estate in Tottenham, where armed police raided a building.