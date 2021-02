Lucinda Jasper's father was walking his dog Ted on Cannon Hill Common in south-west London when he was violently attacked and Ted was stolen.

With thefts becoming more common, the government is considering making dog theft a specific crime carrying harsher penalties than offenders currently face.

DogLost, an organisation that helps reunite owners with their missing pets, saw reported thefts rise from 172 in 2019 to 465 last year.