Matthew Weeks spent 15 years working in aviation before the pandemic but when worldwide travel took a big hit, he was put on to furlough. Then in October he was let made redundant.

Through a friend, he managed to get a job in a supermarket, but found the transition tough. “It was a shock to the system, spending the past 15 years building up a career to then having to go to a new industry and to start at the bottom of the pecking order. It has been hard."

Despite the strain it has put on his relationship and finances, he’s taken it as an opportunity to re-evaluate his life - although he still hopes he’ll be able to return to the aviation industry one day.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp