Body-worn camera footage has been released of the moment two officers were injured as they broke up a party involving about 200 people, in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods.

Officers raided an address on Beauchamp Place, Kensington, at about 03.30 GMT on 17 January, following reports of a mass gathering.

Attendees became hostile and pushed through to avoid being fined, injuring two officers, police said.

No arrests have been made. The owner had previously been issued with a £1,000 fine, police said.