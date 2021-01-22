Police broke up a wedding party in north London where they said about 400 people had gathered.

Video shared with the Jewish Chronicle shows officers in Stamford Hill speaking with a man to explain why they are there, although he is not accused of any wrongdoing.

They are then seen arriving at the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls' School.

Officers said they found about 400 guests at the event.

The organisers face a £10,000 fine for breaking lockdown rules.