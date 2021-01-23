Zara Zaman is a nurse treating some of the sickest Covid-19 patients at Newham Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) in east London.

The 23-year-old usually works as a junior sister in acute and chronic pain services but was redeployed to the ICU in March 2020, where she spent three months. She was redeployed there again as hospital admissions increased.

She told the BBC what her job involves.

Video produced by Anna O’Neill and edited by Jamie Moreland.