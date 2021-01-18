Dog owners warned after deer dies in Richmond Park

A dog owner has been fined £600 after a deer had to be put down following an attack in Richmond Park.

The doe sustained deep wounds in the 1 October attack, which witnesses described as "relentless".

Incidents of pets worrying deer herds in the capital's eight Royal Parks have shot up since March, police said.

Franck Hiribarne 44, from Kingston, south-west London, admitted causing or permitting an animal he was in charge of to injure another animal in a Royal Park.

Police have urged dog owners to keep their pets on a lead if they are unsure how they will react to deer.