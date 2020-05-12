Transport unions have called for better protection for staff and passengers after footage emerged of a crowded Tube platform in east London.

Dozens of commuters had to squeeze onto a Jubilee Line service at Canning Town station after staff absences caused cancellations and delays.

The Rail and Maritime Union said: "Members are being put at risk. There should be better crowd management at these pinch points."

Transport for London said the scenes were not representative of the rest of the Tube network.