Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, an intensive care registrar, says NHS staff are facing "devastating" abuse online and at protests.

She thinks it’s driven by coronavirus sceptics and anti-lockdown activists.

In response Dr Batt-Rawden, who is also president of the Doctors' Association UK, started her own campaign for people to post blue hearts on social media to show their support for health workers.

Video by Jamie Moreland