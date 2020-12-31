Parents and teachers have been reacting to the news that schools in some London boroughs will open as normal on 4 January.

Around a million primary school pupils will not return to lessons as planned next week in a bid to cut the transmission of coronavirus.

But primaries in 10 London boroughs will remain open under government plans.

The Department for Education said decisions on school closures and openings are based on new infections, positivity rates, and pressures on the NHS.

Plans are made in consultation with Public Health England, the NHS, the Joint Biosecurity Centre and across government.