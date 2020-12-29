💯 Top marks: Why this head teacher is the year's best

Evelyn Forde is the head teacher of Copthall School, an all-girls’ school in Barnet. She won the TES Headteacher of the Year Award 2020 for her decisive leadership and transforming the school into a top secondary in the area.

She is one of a handful of black, female head teachers focused on encouraging more BAME leaders into the education system and raising the aspirations of her pupils.

