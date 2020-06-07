'I found my voice at Black Lives Matter protests'

Like many people around the world, Imarn Ayton, was shocked by the death of George Floyd.

The 29-year-old, from Peckham, south London, joined a Black Lives Matter march and soon began organising her own protests that included the likes of actor John Boyega and signer Madonna.

But when she realised her views differed from those of the Black Lives Matter UK campaign group, she set up her own organisation - the Black Reformist Movement.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

This video was filmed before tougher Covid restrictions were imposed.