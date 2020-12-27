The Portable Priest lifting spirits in London

A west London vicar has spent much of this year trying to lift the spirits of Londoners in his parish by offering a mobile church service in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rev Pat Allerton, now known as the "Portable Priest" has been visiting streets in Notting Hill to deliver prayer and hymns through loudspeakers. And more recently he has been spreading a little festive joy.

This video was filmed before tougher Covid restrictions were imposed.