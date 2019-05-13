Two women from south London swim the city's lidos every morning.

Jessica Walker, 56, and Nicola Foster, 55, are now campaigning for others to join them to feel the physical and mental benefits of being in the water.

The pair mainly swim at the heated Charlton Lido, which makes braving the winter weather a little easier.

"It's very important we all put our best foot forward and try and look on the positive side," said Jessica.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

This video was filmed before tougher Covid restrictions were imposed.