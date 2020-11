Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) have been making house calls instead of GPs in south London.

The push bike paramedics are part of a trial to provide care to people who are housebound or find it difficult to get to a doctor's surgery.

Medics have been doing their rounds on bicycles, making it easier to get between patients.

If the trial is successful they may become a more common sight around London in the future.