BBC News

Christmas trees worth £3,000 stolen from Wimbledon shop

Christmas trees worth £3,000 have been stolen from a family-run business in south-west London.

They were taken from the Pines & Needles pop-up shop in Wimbledon the evening it opened its doors for the first time under Covid-19 rules.

Video, captured by a resident living near the site, shows a group of hooded men loading the trees into a van.

Pine & Needles posted a message saying: "Where's the Christmas spirit?"

The Met said it was contacted on Friday night following the theft. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries remain ongoing.

Published
19 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
London