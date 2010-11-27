The father of Damilola Taylor has told the BBC he still bears the pain of his 10 year old son's death.

It is 20 years since Damilola was stabbed by two other boys in a stairwell in south London - a killing that shocked the nation.

Richard Taylor said his son's death was "something that will remain in my life until I die".

He has now launched a programme called Hope 2020 in Damilola's honour, aimed at providing opportunities for young people.