A London landlord says she is owed £15,000 in rent, but cannot evict her tenant because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lilyana Markova claims she has fallen into financial difficulty and is now living in a hotel, as she cannot gain access to her property.

A temporary ban on evictions was lifted in September but the government has said bailiff enforcement will not start again until January, leaving Lilyana feeling "stressed" and "lost".

Landlord Action says tenants should have been offered loans by the government to prevent accruing arrears.