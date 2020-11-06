Coronavirus: The couple being treated on the same Northwick Park ward
During the first wave of coronavirus Northwick Park Hospital, in north west London, had one of the highest death rates in the country and was the first to declare a critical incident.
Patient numbers have been rising lately - including Margaret Brandon and her husband who have been admitted to the same ward for intensive care.
BBC London was invited into the hospital to see how the staff are coping as the UK goes into another national lockdown.