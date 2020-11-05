A barbershop run by a man known as the "Mayor of Hounslow" is closing its door for the last time due to a second England lockdown.

Dennis Annoh, 51, has run Hairshack on the same site in Gilbert Street, Hounslow, west London for 27 years.

He opened the shop as a record store in 1993 called Sugar Shack, but converted it into a barbers when people began buying CDs.

The first coronavirus lockdown was challenging, but the doors will not be reopening after the second England-wide lockdown.

Mr Annoh says business "is not coming back".

Video by Jamie Moreland.