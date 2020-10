Tyler, from east London, tried to take his own life after bullies teased and abused him over his decision at the age of 15 to change his gender.

The student, now 19, said he felt scared and upset when he was followed home and had things thrown at him after he began identifying as male.

His story comes after the Met Police saw the number of transphobic attacks in London quadruple over the past nine years.

Video by Paul Murphy-Kasp