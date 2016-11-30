British-born Chinese vlogger Shu Lin uses Instagram as an everyday tool for her storytelling and, like many, has used filters to retouch her posts in the past.

But the 28-year-old, who lives in north London, claims she has recently noticed a more sinister side to the technology.

Filters, which began as cute puppy dog ears and love heart eyes, have now evolved into face, eye and skin colour transforming toolkits for users.

Video by Jamie Moreland and Sarah Lee