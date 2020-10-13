Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has backed calls for a short circuit-breaker lockdown in London to avoid extended restrictions later on.

It comes after it emerged experts advised the government on 21 September that an immediate "circuit breaker" was the best way to control cases..

Government scientific advisers suggested a two to three week period of tightened restrictions could "put the epidemic back by approximately 28 days or more".

Mr Khan said: "I think for a short period of time having additional restrictions to stop the virus spreading and dealing with it is far more effective in the medium to long term.

"If we are not careful we could be sleepwalking into three, four or five months of really strict restrictions which could be avoided with this circuit breaker."