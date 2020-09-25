Police across the UK "are mourning a great loss," after an officer was shot dead at custody centre, the country's most senior police officer has said.

A Met Police Sergeant died after being shot in the chest at the centre on Windmill Road, Croydon, shortly after 02:15 BST on Friday.

A 23-year-old male suspect is critically ill after apparently turning the gun on himself.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick offered her "heartfelt condolences" to the unnamed office's family.

Ms Dick said: "The Met is a family. Policing is a family in London and across the UK and today we police we are all mourning a great loss.

"This terrible incident underlines once again how police officers face danger every day in their work to protect the public."

She added the Met was giving the officer's partner "the best support we can".