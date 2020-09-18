Police are searching for a man who put an NHS worker in hospital after attacking him on a London bus.

CCTV footage shows a man punching the 63-year-old victim to the floor before stamping on his head on the 149 service near Seven Sisters station.

The victim was knocked unconscious and has no memory of the attack at about 21:45 BST on 23 August.

Police believe the assault began when the victim avoided the attacker, who did not have his face covered.

He is described as a tall black man, aged approximately 23-25 years old, with an athletic build.