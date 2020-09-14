Emergency services were called to Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, in south-east London at 08:05 BST, where six people were injured in a crash.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the lorry driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other males were taken to hospital, London Ambulance Service added.

LFB said the crash also caused structural damage to a house in Woolacombe Road.

Station commander Nathan Hobson said: "It was a challenging incident and it appears that a lorry collided with two cars and crashed into a house.

"Specialist urban search and rescue crews attended the scene and efforts were made to free the lorry driver but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene."