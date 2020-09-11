A couple who experienced miscarriage during the UK's coronavirus lockdown have said they want to see "clearer communication" on hospital visiting restrictions during the pandemic.

Catriona Amberton, 32, had been expecting identical twins but her husband James Young, 33, was unable to be with her when a scan revealed one of the babies had died, before they later learned the other twin had also passed away.

The couple later discovered Mr Young could have attended the final scan.

NHS England has since published guidelines on access for partners but the couple have called for clearer communication.

