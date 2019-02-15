A former basketball star has had his cherished shoe collection stolen as he was recovering from life-saving brain surgery.

Mike Martin, who led the Guildford Heat to becoming one of the most successful teams in the UK in the 2000s, had 52 pairs of rare Nike Air Jordan basketball trainers taken form a locked van as he moved house to aid his recuperation.

The 46-year-old personal trainer and basketball coach, from Kensal Green in north London, started getting headaches in May and was diagnosed with a grade three brain tumour weeks later and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

He collected the rare shoes over a 20-year career and they represent key moments in his life including a pair that he had specially made to commemorate the death of his mother.

Video journalist: Ben Moore.