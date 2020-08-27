Animals in London could be at risk due to the financial impact of coronavirus on charities, animal hospitals and pet owners.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home says it fears a "perfect storm", and projects it could lose more than £11m in the next 18 months.

Animal charities including East Finchley-based All Dogs Matter are advising people to think before they buy a pet.

Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly.