Battersea Dogs Home warns pets at risk from 'perfect storm'
Animals in London could be at risk due to the financial impact of coronavirus on charities, animal hospitals and pet owners.
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home says it fears a "perfect storm", and projects it could lose more than £11m in the next 18 months.
Animal charities including East Finchley-based All Dogs Matter are advising people to think before they buy a pet.
