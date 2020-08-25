Media player
Reporters experience Spurs stadium skywalk
Tottenham Hotspur's stadium has introduced a new glass walkway - 47m (154ft) above the pitch.
The Dare Skywalk is due to open to the public on 31 August and the club hopes it will become another landmark in London.
BBC London reporters James Waterhouse and Richard Milliken went to try it out.
25 Aug 2020
