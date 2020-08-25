Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was told I'd never walk again but now I'm walking 15km'
A seven-year-old girl from Enfield was told she would never walk, hold a pencil or ride a bike again.
But Lily, who has diplegia spastic cerebral palsy, has beaten the odds and is now doing a 15km fundraising walk for Haven House Hospice.
She said: "I wanted to help children less fortunate than me because they're really sick."
Lily, whose goal is to raise £24,700 to reflect the 24/7 care in the hospice, added: "If you set your mind you could do anything and you could achieve something."
Video by Gem O'Reilly
-
25 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-53891580/i-was-told-i-d-never-walk-again-but-now-i-m-walking-15kmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window