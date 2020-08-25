A girl who was told she would never walk aims for 15km
'I was told I'd never walk again but now I'm walking 15km'

A seven-year-old girl from Enfield was told she would never walk, hold a pencil or ride a bike again.

But Lily, who has diplegia spastic cerebral palsy, has beaten the odds and is now doing a 15km fundraising walk for Haven House Hospice.

She said: "I wanted to help children less fortunate than me because they're really sick."

Lily, whose goal is to raise £24,700 to reflect the 24/7 care in the hospice, added: "If you set your mind you could do anything and you could achieve something."

  • 25 Aug 2020
