Video

A seven-year-old girl from Enfield was told she would never walk, hold a pencil or ride a bike again.

But Lily, who has diplegia spastic cerebral palsy, has beaten the odds and is now doing a 15km fundraising walk for Haven House Hospice.

She said: "I wanted to help children less fortunate than me because they're really sick."

Lily, whose goal is to raise £24,700 to reflect the 24/7 care in the hospice, added: "If you set your mind you could do anything and you could achieve something."

Video by Gem O'Reilly