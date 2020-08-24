Referee attacked in friendly football match
Referee punched by player he sent off in a friendly

A referee was left bleeding after being punched in the face by a player he had sent off in a friendly match.

Satyam Toki, 28, was attacked during a game in Acton, West London on 9 August.

Mr Toki, a train conductor from West London, sent off the player for foul language.

Police and ambulance workers attended the attack, which saw the match suspended,

