Homes in Rainham left severely damaged by heavy downpours and sewage
Due to heavy rain last weekend properties in Rainham in east London have been left severely damaged.
Residents claiming that it is due to a rail tunnel blocking the sewage passages on their estate, although Network Rail said it has not had any reports of issues.
Sharon Oven said she has had this issue three times in the last four years and has urged Thames Water "to pull its finger out".
21 Aug 2020
