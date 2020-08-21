'I wanted to hug Taylor Swift'

Video

Vitoria Mario said she felt "overwhelmed" after she received a £23,000 donation from Taylor Swift to send her to university.

The 18-year-old student set up an online fundraiser after finding she could not afford to take up a maths course at the University of Warwick.

Ms Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago, so is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.

She promised to graduate with top grades "to make Taylor proud".