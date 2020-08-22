Media player
Coronavirus: London renting ‘feels different’ after lockdown
Job losses and a shift to remote working led many young people to leave the capital.
Fewer workers and tourists have reportedly led to a decrease in rents in some London boroughs.
According to housing website Zoopla the City of London has seen a six per cent drop in rents since the start of Lockdown. In Tower Hamlets it is five per cent.
But will cheaper accommodation costs be enough to bring back young people who left the capital during lockdown?
22 Aug 2020
