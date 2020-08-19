Media player
Coronavirus: What could post-lockdown nights out look like?
Music venues have been shut throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
But The Piano Works in Farringdon is preparing to open as soon as it’s allowed and has installed a number of safety measures.
They include a disinfectant tunnel which customers have to pass through before entering the venue.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
19 Aug 2020
