A walk through the ‘disinfectant gateway‘
Coronavirus: What could post-lockdown nights out look like?

Music venues have been shut throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

But The Piano Works in Farringdon is preparing to open as soon as it’s allowed and has installed a number of safety measures.

They include a disinfectant tunnel which customers have to pass through before entering the venue.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 19 Aug 2020
